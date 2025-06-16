Rules eased for scientific equipment purchase to boost research: Minister

NEW DELHI: Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh Jitendra Singh on Sunday announced a series of reforms to enhance the “ease of innovation” and “ease of doing research”.

Addressing the media, Singh outlined key decisions designed to help academic and research institutions overcome challenges in their day-to-day operations—especially those relating to procurement delays and restrictive financial ceilings. “Such path-breaking decisions could not have been possible without the personal indulgence and support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Under the new reforms, directors of scientific organisations and vice-chancellors of universities will now be empowered to make non-GeM (government e-marketplace) purchases for specialised research equipment and materials -- a shift from existing rules which mandated GeM procurement.

“We have tried to do away with red tapism. This is a move that places trust in the science leaders of this country. The message from the Modi government is clear — we trust you, we value you and we are committed to you,” Singh said.