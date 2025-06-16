Rules eased for scientific equipment purchase to boost research: Minister

NEW DELHI: Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh Jitendra Singh on Sunday announced a series of reforms to enhance the “ease of innovation” and “ease of doing research”.
Addressing the media, Singh outlined key decisions designed to help academic and research institutions overcome challenges in their day-to-day operations—especially those relating to procurement delays and restrictive financial ceilings. “Such path-breaking decisions could not have been possible without the personal indulgence and support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.
Under the new reforms, directors of scientific organisations and vice-chancellors of universities will now be empowered to make non-GeM (government e-marketplace) purchases for specialised research equipment and materials -- a shift from existing rules which mandated GeM procurement.
“We have tried to do away with red tapism. This is a move that places trust in the science leaders of this country. The message from the Modi government is clear — we trust you, we value you and we are committed to you,” Singh said.
The announcement follows extensive consultations led by the Principal Scientific Adviser’s office, incorporating inputs from 13 IITs and other research bodies. According to an official statement, one of the most consequential reforms is the delegation of procurement powers to institutional heads.
The government has also revised key financial thresholds under the General Financial Rules. The limit for direct purchases has been doubled from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, while departmental committee purchase ranges have been increased from Rs 1–10 lakh to Rs 2–25 lakh.
Similarly, limits for limited tender enquiries and advertised tenders have been raised from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore. Furthermore, institutional heads are now authorised to approve Global Tender Enquiries (GTEs) up to Rs 200 crore—a power previously restricted to central authorities.
Singh emphasised that while the reforms offer greater autonomy, they are underpinned by trust and responsibility. “There is an enormous responsibility that comes with this autonomy. We are relying on the integrity of the science community to ensure that this flexibility is used judiciously,” he said.