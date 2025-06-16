Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi due to stomach-related issues

Congress Parliamentary Party chief and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, ANI reported on Sunday.

The veteran politician is stable and has been kept under observation at the hospital's gastro department, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital informed, according to ANI.

Last week, Gandhi was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla after experiencing high blood pressure.

The Congress leader was brought in for a routine health check-up due to some minor health issues, Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, said.

Gandhi was earlier in February this year admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital due to stomach related issues.