TMC's Abhishek criticises Centre for 'lack' of accountability over Pahalgam attack

The TMC leader first questioned how four heavily armed terrorists managed to infiltrate the Indian borders and carry out an attack that left 26 civilians dead.

Calling it a "massive breach in national security", Banerjee asked who would take responsibility for the "failure".

He also targeted the Intelligence Bureau, questioning why its chief was granted a one-year extension just a month after the attack.

"If this was an intelligence failure, why was the Intelligence Bureau Chief granted a one-year extension, that too barely a month after the attack? Why was he rewarded rather than held accountable? What is the compulsion?" he asked.

Banerjee also questioned the government's "selective" use of surveillance technology.

"If the GoI can conveniently use Pegasus spyware against opposition leaders (including me), journalists and even judges, what stops it from using the same tools against terrorist networks and suspects?" he asked.

Banerjee raised doubts over the fate of the attackers in Pahalgam and demanded clarity.

"Where are the four terrorists responsible for this brutal, religion-based massacre? Are they dead or alive? If they have been neutralised, why has the government failed to make a clear statement? And if they haven't, why is the silence?" the TMC's Diamond Harbour MP wrote on social media.

He also brought up the issue of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and questioned the Centre's "silence" on a reported statement by the US President claiming that he persuaded India into a ceasefire with trade promises.