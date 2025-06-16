UP man bitten on tongue while trying to kiss snake for reel; critical

MORADABAD: A 50-year-old man is battling for his life after a snake bit him on his tongue as he attempted to kiss the reptile, reportedly to create a reel for social media.

The bizarre incident, a video of which has been widely circulated on social media, has drawn sharp criticism and disbelief from the viewers.

The incident took place on Friday evening at Haibatpur village in Amroha district, where Jitendra Kumar, a marginal farmer, rescued a snake and decided to film a dramatic video with it.

Hoping to impress online viewers, Kumar posed with the snake while several bystanders filmed the stunt.

According to locals, Kumar was apparently under the influence of intoxicants and was smoking at the time of performing the stunt.

One purported video shows Kumar wrapping the snake around his neck and slowly bringing its head toward his mouth.

As he extends his tongue towards the reptile, the snake bites him on the tongue, leaving the onlookers horrified.