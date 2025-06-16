Uttar Pradesh’s Dussehri mango goes global with first direct export to Dubai

LUCKNOW: Dussehri -- a mango variety identified by its sweetness and typical fragrance, which leads the entire crop of the mango belt in Uttar Pradesh, is making its presence felt in West Asia as well.

As a part of its strategy to push the farm exports, the UP government has made the first consignment of 1,200 kg Dussehri mangoes (400 boxes, each weighing 3 kg) from Malihabad airlifted to Dubai.

Dispatched from Lucknow’s Mango Pack House to Dubai-based importer Vergro Trading LLC, the $2,992 consignment signals a new global opportunity for the State’s mango growers.

Malihabad, known for its fabled varieties of mangoes such as the Dussehri and Langda, is also home to families who have been a legacy of growing mango for 200 years or even more.

UP’s largest mango belt among the State’s 14 designated mango producing districts, Malihabad has 30,000 hectares of land under cultivation.