We both agree 'this is not an era of war': PM Modi after talks with Cyprus President

NICOSIA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides "expressed concern" over the ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Europe, and they both agree that "this is not an era of war".

In his remarks at a joint press conference with Christodoulides after their wide-ranging talks here, Modi also said that the "resolution through dialogue and restoration of stability is the call of humanity".

Modi also thanked Cyprus for its support to India's fight against cross-border terrorism.

"We are thankful for Cyprus's support to India's fight against cross-border terrorism," said Modi, who is currently on an official visit to Cyprus on the first leg of his three-nation tour.

This is his first foreign visit after India carried out Operation Sindoor in May during which it destroyed terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam attack.

"We have a historic friendship, and there is trust in ties," President Christodoulides in his remarks during the joint press conference.

He also recalled the horrific Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 and asserted that Cyprus stands in "full solidarity" with India.

Cyprus "stands with India in its fight against terrorism" in all forms and manifestations, the President said.

In his address, Christodoulides also referred to the June 12 Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad and said the people of Cyprus are with India in this time of grief.