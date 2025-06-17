36 days of marriage, one deadly meal: Jharkhand bride kills husband in chilling echo of Raja Raghuvanshi case

On June 14, Sunita allegedly convinced Budhnath to buy pesticide from the Ramanujganj market, claiming she needed it for the kitchen garden. A day later, she reportedly laced his chicken meal with the toxic substance. “After eating the food, Budhnath complained of severe unease. We tried to take him to the hospital, but he died on the way,” said Rajmati Devi.

Though the incident occurred on June 15, it came to light on Monday when Rajmati Devi filed a formal complaint, accusing her daughter-in-law of murder. Based on her statement, an FIR was lodged at Ranka police station.

Ranka Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rohit Ranjan Singh confirmed the arrest and stated that Sunita initially attempted to mislead the investigation by accusing her mother-in-law. “However, during interrogation, she confessed to the crime. She admitted to mixing pesticide into the chicken prepared for her husband,” said the SDPO.

Police said they are looking into all angles of the case, including possible involvement of others. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the forensic report is received.

Investigators also revealed that Sunita had preserved two additional packets of pesticide in her blouse as a backup plan, in case her first attempt failed. After Budhnath was declared dead, she allegedly discarded the remaining packets in nearby bushes.

Local residents have added another layer to the investigation, claiming that Sunita had an ongoing affair with a youth from her village. They allege she killed Budhnath to eliminate obstacles and reunite with her boyfriend.

“The case is under active investigation. If the involvement of others is found, we will take strict action,” said SDPO Singh.