Air India's Ahmedabad-London flight cancelled due to 'operational issues'

AHMEDABAD: Air India's flight to London scheduled to depart from Ahmedabad on Tuesday afternoon was cancelled due to "operational issues," an airport official said.

The Air India's official website also confirmed that the AI-159 flight from Ahmedabad to the Gatwick airport at London stands cancelled.

The plane was scheduled to depart at 3 pm from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

"We have been informed that the flight has been cancelled due to operational issues. The original flight from Ahmedabad to London, having code AI-171, resumed operation from Monday with a new flight code AI-159," said the airport official.

The official did not elaborate on "operational issues" that caused the flight cancellation.

Flight AI-171, which crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12, has been replaced with a new code AI-159.

All but one of the 242 passengers and crew members on board the flight AI-171 were killed in the crash.