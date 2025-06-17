Bihar Police propose establishment of 100 fast-track courts for timely justice

PATNA: Bihar police have proposed fast track courts in each district of the state for the speedy trial of cases, especially those related to attachment of property acquired through illegal means.

Talking to media persons, Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar said on Monday that the state police headquarters has sent proposals to government for setting up 100 fast track courts to conduct proceedings of pending cases on a priority basis.

He recalled that in 2005, when Nitish Kumar had assumed power, 178 fast track courts were operational across the state which ensured speedy trial of criminal cases and increased conviction rates. The courts were all opened between 2000 and 2011, he said, adding that they were later stopped and hence cases started piling.

DGP Kumar revealed that around 17 lakh cases were pending in various courts. Bihar has a special POCSO court, an ST/ST court and a special prohibition court.

DGP Kumar said that action will be initiated against the accused irrespective of their profession. Action will be taken against corrupt police personnel, politicians and other professionals who have accumulated wealth through unlawful means, he asserted.

DGP Kumar said that 1,172 criminals under 1,249 police stations have been identified, who have amassed assets through unlawful activities. Sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) have submitted proposals for attachment of property against 239 criminals, he added.