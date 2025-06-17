Bihar Police propose establishment of 100 fast-track courts for timely justice

PATNA: Bihar police have proposed fast track courts in each district of the state for the speedy trial of cases, especially those related to attachment of property acquired through illegal means.
Talking to media persons, Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar said on Monday that the state police headquarters has sent proposals to government for setting up 100 fast track courts to conduct proceedings of pending cases on a priority basis.
He recalled that in 2005, when Nitish Kumar had assumed power, 178 fast track courts were operational across the state which ensured speedy trial of criminal cases and increased conviction rates. The courts were all opened between 2000 and 2011, he said, adding that they were later stopped and hence cases started piling.
DGP Kumar revealed that around 17 lakh cases were pending in various courts. Bihar has a special POCSO court, an ST/ST court and a special prohibition court.
DGP Kumar said that action will be initiated against the accused irrespective of their profession. Action will be taken against corrupt police personnel, politicians and other professionals who have accumulated wealth through unlawful means, he asserted.
DGP Kumar said that 1,172 criminals under 1,249 police stations have been identified, who have amassed assets through unlawful activities. Sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) have submitted proposals for attachment of property against 239 criminals, he added.
Moreover, proposals against 212 criminals were pending at offices of SPs concerned. Besides, 188 proposals have already been submitted to courts, in which decisions are yet to be taken by the courts.
However, in four cases, courts have issued orders, including two criminals of Muzaffarpur.
Explaining the procedure, DGP Kumar said that the respective courts will issue notices to criminals against whom proposals for attachment of property have been submitted, seeking their opinion within 14 days.
The courts have power to take ex-party decisions, if the criminals fail to reply to notices within the stipulated period.
DGP Kumar said that the investigating officers (IOs) have been given special powers to take decisions about the offenders against whom proposals for attachment of property have to be given to their seniors.
"It will depend on the nature of offences they have been involved and value of property they have earned through illegal means," he told the media.
Property attachment is considered to be a significant step towards breaking the morale of anti-socials. DGP said that cases in all heads have declined considerably in recent months.