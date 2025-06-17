Nation

Bomb threat to Kochi-Delhi Indigo flight; plane lands at Nagpur for inspection: CIAL

The CIAL said that the threat was received on its official email ID about the Indigo flight which departed for Delhi with 157 passengers and six crew at 9.31 am.
KOCHI: A bomb threat was on Tuesday received with regard to an Indigo flight which arrived here from Muscat and departed for Delhi, prompting it to make an emergency landing at Nagpur airport for undergoing inspection, the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) said.

It said that the threat was received on its official email ID about the Indigo flight which departed for Delhi with 157 passengers and six crew at 9.31 am.

Subsequently, a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened and the threat was declared as "specific", CIAL said.

"The information was promptly communicated to relevant authorities following which the flight made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport and is currently undergoing inspection.

"After completing the security checks, the aircraft will proceed to Delhi," it said.

