'I work for Sangh': MP Congress MLA puts party in a bind

BHOPAL: A first-time Congress MLA kicked up a storm when he publicly declared his association with the Sangh (RSS), while being in the principal opposition party.

A video of Bhairo Singh, the first-time Congress MLA from the Susner seat of western MP’s Agar-Malwa district, was shared by state BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi on the social media platform X on Monday.

In the video, which pertains to a Sondhiya caste Mahasabha event held around ten days ago, Singh can be heard saying, “Despite being in the Congress, I too am associated with the Sangh.”