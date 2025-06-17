'I work for Sangh': MP Congress MLA puts party in a bind

BHOPAL: A first-time Congress MLA kicked up a storm when he publicly declared his association with the Sangh (RSS), while being in the principal opposition party.
A video of Bhairo Singh, the first-time Congress MLA from the Susner seat of western MP’s Agar-Malwa district, was shared by state BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi on the social media platform X on Monday.
In the video, which pertains to a Sondhiya caste Mahasabha event held around ten days ago, Singh can be heard saying, “Despite being in the Congress, I too am associated with the Sangh.”
Alongside the video, Chaturvedi wrote, “Rahul Gandhi, you unnecessarily curse the RSS. Your party MLA Bhairo Singh is openly saying that he is associated with the RSS.
You should wake up from slumber and don’t look for sleep cells and horses in your party.” The state Congress spokesperson, Bhupendra Gupta, however, claimed that by ‘Sangh’, the Susner MLA didn’t mean the RSS, he meant the Sangh of his Sondhiya Samaj. BJP is just making up an issue, he said.