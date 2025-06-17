India joins elite global group safeguarding rinderpest virus, secures top biosecurity status at Bhopal lab

NEW DELHI: India has joined an elite global group dedicated to the containment of the Rinderpest virus, commonly referred to as "cattle plague." This group includes facilities from the UK, USA, France, Japan, and Ethiopia.

Rinderpest was once the most destructive livestock diseases in history but was globally eradicated in 2011. However, Rinderpest Virus-Containing Material (RVCM) still remains in a few laboratories, posing potential risks if released.

A significant milestone in global animal health and biosecurity was reached when the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal was designated as a Category A Rinderpest Holding Facility (RHF). India has laid down a global standard protocol in the NIHSAD centre to keep the virus and developed capabilities to conduct research on it.

This designation was granted by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. With this recognition, India is now among a select group of six facilities worldwide entrusted with the crucial task of securely holding rinderpest virus materials. The other five facilities are located in the UK, USA, France, Japan, and Ethiopia.

The formal recognition of the institution came initially for a one-year term from WOAH and FAO.

“India’s role in preserving the rinderpest eradication legacy is vital, a testament to the nation’s readiness and global leadership in animal health,” said Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.