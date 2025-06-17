India ramps up evacuation from Iran amid Israel tensions; 110 citizens, mostly students, moved to safety

NEW DELHI: As the Iran-Israel conflict intensifies, India has launched a large-scale evacuation mission, moving its citizens from high-risk zones to safety. So far, 110 Indian students — 90 of them from Jammu and Kashmir — have been safely evacuated to Armenia. A special flight is scheduled to bring them to Delhi on Wednesday.

The evacuation effort involves several buses transporting citizens from cities such as Tehran, Isfahan, Gorgan, and Kermanshah to safer locations near the Armenia border. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Tehran are working round the clock to assist those still stranded. “We are in constant touch with the Indian community and extending all feasible assistance,” the MEA said, adding that similar measures are in place for Indian nationals in Israel.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association confirmed that all 110 evacuees who crossed into Armenia have been accounted for and accommodated in hotels in Yerevan. “Of these, 90 are from the Kashmir Valley,” the association said. Armenian authorities have supported the evacuation by facilitating border crossings and providing temporary shelter. More evacuations are expected in the coming days.