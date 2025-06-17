India ramps up evacuation from Iran amid Israel tensions; 110 citizens, mostly students, moved to safety

NEW DELHI: As the Iran-Israel conflict intensifies, India has launched a large-scale evacuation mission, moving its citizens from high-risk zones to safety. So far, 110 Indian students — 90 of them from Jammu and Kashmir — have been safely evacuated to Armenia. A special flight is scheduled to bring them to Delhi on Wednesday.
The evacuation effort involves several buses transporting citizens from cities such as Tehran, Isfahan, Gorgan, and Kermanshah to safer locations near the Armenia border. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Tehran are working round the clock to assist those still stranded. “We are in constant touch with the Indian community and extending all feasible assistance,” the MEA said, adding that similar measures are in place for Indian nationals in Israel.
The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association confirmed that all 110 evacuees who crossed into Armenia have been accounted for and accommodated in hotels in Yerevan. “Of these, 90 are from the Kashmir Valley,” the association said. Armenian authorities have supported the evacuation by facilitating border crossings and providing temporary shelter. More evacuations are expected in the coming days.
Despite the ongoing operation, distress calls continue to pour in. Patchy communication networks and a climate of fear have made the situation especially difficult for those still in Iran. In Kerman, 21-year-old student Faizan Nabi, who also serves as Iran coordinator for the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, said, “The situation is not as bad here as in Tehran, but there is still fear. The evacuation from Tehran to Armenia has given us hope.”
On Monday, Indian students in Tehran — spread across three major universities — were moved to the city of Qom, considered relatively safer. “We’ve been kept in a basement. There’s fear all around. We’ve had trouble contacting our families due to weak internet,” said Ehreen Zaffar, a third-year MBBS student at Tehran University of Medical Sciences.
Huzaif Malik, a student at Urmia University of Medical Sciences, said, “Luckily we were in Urmia, which was relatively safe. We have reached Armenia.”
But others remain stranded. Ajmal Mohmed, an Indian national from Dubai who had traveled to Lar for a medical exhibition, said he was stuck with his wife and six-month-old daughter and unable to find transport out. With official buses full and limited options, some are scrambling to arrange taxis amid fuel shortages and soaring costs.
Back in India, families wait in anguish. Shuja Hasan, whose daughter is currently in Qom, said, “My daughter and other students are stuck in their hotels. We hope they get out of danger soon.” Meanwhile, students at Golestan University of Medical Sciences in Gorgan have also been relocated.
A 24x7 Control Room has been established in Ministry of External Affairs in view of theongoing developments in Iran and Israel.
The contact details of the control room are as under:
1800118797 (Toll free)
+91-11-23012113
+91-11-23014104
+91-11-23017905
+91-9968291988 (Whatsapp)
situationroom@mea.gov.in
In addition, the Embassy of India in Tehran, Iran has set up a 24x7 emergency helpline with contact details below
For call only : +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109
For WhatsApp: +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709
Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036
Zahedan: +98 9396356649
cons.tehran@mea.gov.in