Indians in Tehran asked to immediately contact embassy as Trump issues evacuation warning

The Indian mission also advised all Indian nationals and PIOs who can move out of Tehran using their own resources to move to a safe location outside the city.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump issued a warning to people of Tehran, asking them to evacuate the capital city, shortly before leaving the G7 summit in Canada a day early and rushing to Washington.

However, he later issued a clarification stating that his departure from the summit had nothing to do with the Israel-Iran conflict.

"Publicity-seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a “cease fire” between Israel and Iran. Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!," the president said in a post on Truth Social.

The Ministry of External Affairs New Delhi, said a 24x7 Control Room has been established in the ministry in view of the ongoing developments in Iran and Israel.

"The contact details of the control room are as under: 1800118797 (Toll-free), +91-11-23012113,+91-11-23014104,+91-11-23017905 +91-9968291988 (Whatsapp) and situationroom@mea.gov.in," it said in statement.

In addition, the Embassy of India in Tehran has set up a 24x7 emergency helpline.

"For call only: +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109; For WhatsApp: +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709, Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036, Zahedan: +98 9396356649," it added.

The advisory was issued in the wake of the intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran, who traded airstrikes on Tuesday for a fifth consecutive day after Tel Aviv launched a massive and unprovoked attack on Tehran last week, killing its highest military officials and senior nuclear scientists in addition to 60 civilians, including 20 children. Israel's attacks on Iran so far killed at least 224 people including 70 women and children. Iran's retaliatory missile attacks struck central and northern Israel killing at least 24 Israelis, including a 10-year old child.