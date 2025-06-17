Lucknow Diary | Swami Prasad Maurya in fray for 2027 CM race

With the UP Assembly polls just a year and a half away, former minister Swami Prasad Maurya is trying to shake up the political landscape. A prominent OBC figure, he has announced the launch of a new political front, Lok Morcha, made up of nine small and little-known parties. What’s more? It will be helmed mostly by leaders belonging to backward communities. But that’s not all. Maurya plans to run for CM. And as the Lok Morcha’s candidate, his campaign will be focused on unseating the BJP government. He has already rustled up a slogan for his run — ‘UP Bachao, BJP Hatao’. It has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?

The taste of state in every sip of this wine

Do you enjoy a nice glass of wine? You have much to celebrate! In a first, a winery producing alcoholic beverages through a variety of local fruits, including mangoes, has come up in Malihabad. And why not? It is known as a mango belt of the state. Sprawling across 100 acres of a mango orchard, the winery has been set up at an outlay of around `10 crore. The wine bottles, available in various sizes, would be priced between `300 and 1,200. The wine produced here is made using only natural ingredients. No chemicals, sugar or ethanol. What’s more? This ‘Made in UP’ wine is free from any excise duty.