Mehul Choksi takes 'kidnapping' allegations against India to UK court

LONDON: Mehul Choksi, the businessman wanted in India to face charges in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, is suing the Indian government and five individuals in the High Court in London as conspirators for his alleged kidnap, torture and attempted rendition.

The Indian authorities have denied the allegations and objected to the UK jurisdiction on the basis of state immunity and also sought permission for expert evidence on Indian law and the Indian Constitution to be taken into account.

During a case management hearing listed before Justice Freedman on Monday, the court was told that Choksi claims to have been tortured back in May 2021 as part of a kidnap attempt orchestrated by the government of India.

For the avoidance of doubt, nothing in these submissions is intended to waive or should be interpreted as waiving India's state immunity, the court was told this week by the Indian side.

Choksi was accused of making extremely serious allegations against India, alleging it masterminded an international plot to kidnap and harm him.

It is India's position that the present claim is being pursued principally with the (misguided) intention of attempting to cause embarrassment to India and obtain leverage in the Claimant's international attempts to avoid extradition, barrister Harish Salve argued on behalf of the Indian authorities.

Choksi's lawyers, led by barrister Edward Fitzgerald, allege that there was a collusion between five individuals in the attack on him in Antigua to be forcibly taken to Dominica in the Caribbean with the purpose of being 'rendered' to India.