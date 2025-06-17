One dead, six injured in blast at pharmaceutical unit in Nagpur district

NAGPUR: One person was killed and six others injured in a blast at a pharmaceutical company’s unit in Nagpur district on Tuesday, police said.

The explosion occurred in a glass-lined reactor at the unit of Ankit Pulps and Boards Pvt Ltd, located in Bhilgaon, eastern Maharashtra. The cause of the blast has not yet been determined.

A senior police official informed PTI that the incident took place at around 11 am, resulting in the death of one individual and injuries to six others. One of the injured is reported to be in critical condition and is currently undergoing treatment along with the others at a hospital in Kamptee town nearby.