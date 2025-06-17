Over 1,000 pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh stranded in Iran as conflict with Israel escalates

LUCKNOW: Over 1,000 people from Uttar Pradesh are stranded in conflict-hit Iran amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Most had travelled for Shia pilgrimages (Ziyarat) to key religious cities such as Mashhad, Qom, and Tehran.

Among the stranded are 34 pilgrims, comprising entire families, who began their journey on May 27, travelling through Iraq and Syria before reaching Iran via Salam Air. With return flights cancelled and explosions reported nearby, many now face financial strain, limited access to essentials, and growing anxiety over their safety.

Relatives of Maulana Nusrat, a cleric from Lucknow on a pilgrimage with the group, said they were currently stuck in Qom after their return flight, originally scheduled for June 18, was cancelled. “They have now been told the flight may resume on June 21, depending on the situation,” a family member said. “Their funds are depleting and we are extremely worried.”

Maulana Nusrat, in a video message recorded aboard the Fidak train between Mashhad and Qom, captured the gravity of the situation as explosions could be heard in the background. He mentioned pilgrims from Barabanki and other UP districts were with him. Maulana Nusrat’s kin said that they had the information that currently the flights were suspended, but markets in Iran were open and people were visiting holy sites.

Similarly, Ali Mahmood of Lucknow shared that his wife and children were among those stuck in Iran. He expressed deep concern for their safety, stating that while they were currently safe, he was mentally distressed. “I keep checking with them through WhatsApp. I just want them home safely,” he said, urging the immediate intervention of the Government of India.

Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas from Lucknow has written to the Ministry of External Affairs, requesting urgent evacuation. He highlighted that many pilgrims had planned and budgeted only for the original travel duration, and are now struggling with extended hotel stays, limited funds, and restricted access to medicines.