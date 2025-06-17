PM Modi arrives in Canada for G7 summit, says will emphasise priorities of Global South

CALGARY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he will discuss important global issues and emphasise the priorities of the Global South as he meets world leaders at the G7 Summit in Canada's Kananaskis.

Modi arrived here Monday evening (local time), his first visit to Canada in a decade, with discussions with world leaders to be focussed on crucial global issues, including energy security, technology and innovation.

Landed in Calgary, Canada, to take part in the G7 Summit.

Will be meeting various leaders at the Summit and sharing my thoughts on important global issues.

Will also be emphasising the priorities of the Global South, Modi said in a post on X Monday evening.

PM Modi is on a four-day, three-nation tour to Cyprus, Canada and Croatia.

He arrived Monday evening (local time) in Canada from Cyprus on the second leg of his visit, at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The Kananaskis gathering on June 16-17 is the Prime Minister's 6th consecutive participation in the G7 Summit.