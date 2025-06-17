Row over appointment of personal assistants in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: The post of Personal Assistant (PA) may appear minor, but in the corridors of power in Maharashtra, it has become a significant point of contention between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

DCM Eknath Shinde has decided to approach CM Devendra Fadnavis after the General Administration Department (GAD), which falls under Fadnavis’s control, rejected the files recommending several candidates for PA posts, citing their questionable administrative track records. Fadnavis had earlier made it clear that his government would not appoint PAs or Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) who were known to have acted as “fixers” in previous administrations.

Despite the GAD’s objections, seven ministers including three from Shiv Sena (Gulabrao Patil, Shambhuraj Desai, Sanjay Rathod), one from BJP (Ganesh Naik), and two from NCP (Chhagan Bhujbal and Duttamama Bhurane) remain adamant about appointing their preferred candidates.