Sambhal MP deposits Rs 6 lakh in compliance with Allahabad HC order in power theft case

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party’s Lok Sabha MP from Sambhal, Zia-ur-Rahman Barq, deposited Rs 6 lakh with the electricity department on Tuesday, in compliance with an order of the Allahabad High Court in a power theft case registered against him.
According to official sources, the electricity supply to his residence was restored later in the day.
The case dates back to December 2023, when the electricity department installed a smart meter at the MP’s residence on December 17. A load inspection was conducted on December 19, during which the department accused the MP of power theft. Subsequently, a penalty of Rs 1.91 crore was imposed on him.
Despite being given multiple opportunities by the department to present his case, the MP challenged the penalty in court. On June 3, the Allahabad High Court directed that electricity supply be restored upon the MP depositing Rs 6 lakh with the department.
Complying with the directive, the MP’s counsel, Farid Ahmed, visited the local electricity office and submitted a demand draft for Rs 6 lakh.
Later, Ahmed stated that along with the deposition, they had also submitted a formal request to restore the power connection. “The matter is now listed for further hearing in the High Court on July 2,” the MP’s lawyer told media persons.