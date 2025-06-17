Sambhal MP deposits Rs 6 lakh in compliance with Allahabad HC order in power theft case

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party’s Lok Sabha MP from Sambhal, Zia-ur-Rahman Barq, deposited Rs 6 lakh with the electricity department on Tuesday, in compliance with an order of the Allahabad High Court in a power theft case registered against him.

According to official sources, the electricity supply to his residence was restored later in the day.

The case dates back to December 2023, when the electricity department installed a smart meter at the MP’s residence on December 17. A load inspection was conducted on December 19, during which the department accused the MP of power theft. Subsequently, a penalty of Rs 1.91 crore was imposed on him.