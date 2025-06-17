Together in life, Together in death: A heart-wrenching story from the Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy

AHMEDABAD: The devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad sent shockwaves around the globe, leaving countless families grief-stricken. Among the victims were Ashokbhai and Shobhanaben Patel, a devoted couple from Gujarat who had made Britain their home since 1978. Their story is not just one of tragedy it is a testament to a love that not even death could part.
As the scale of the disaster became clear, authorities began the grim task of identifying the victims. Under the direction of the Gujarat government, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital commenced DNA testing to help bring closure to grieving families.
Miten Patel, the couple’s son, was called from London to Ahmedabad, accompanied by his brother Heman. With heavy hearts and no certainty about what lay ahead, the brothers submitted their DNA samples at the hospital’s control room, clinging to hope in the midst of sorrow.
They were told results could take up to 72 hours. But fate delivered its message on a day already laden with meaning Father’s Day. On that poignant Sunday, Miten received the heartbreaking yet strangely comforting news: his DNA had matched with his father, Ashokbhai.
Though grief overwhelmed them, there was peace in finally having answers. Miten and Heman began making arrangements to take their father’s body back to London. Yet one question lingered painfully “Where is Maa?”
Authorities advised that the DNA matching process for their mother might take longer. Resolving to wait no longer, the brothers decided to proceed with their father’s final rites in London, leaving behind a sliver of hope in Ahmedabad.
Then, just as they were preparing to depart, a call came from the hospital.
“The 99th match has come through,” said a voice on the line. “It’s your mother Shobhanaben.”
Rushing back to the control room, the brothers saw it for themselves. On the whiteboard listing the names of those identified, Sample 98 was Ashokbhai Patel. Sample 99, just below it, was Shobhanaben Patel.
In a twist that felt almost divine, their DNA results had come through side by side. In life, the couple had walked every path together. In death, they remained side by side inseparable.
Tears flowed freely. In the sterile corridors of a hospital, where science and sorrow met, a love story continued to unfold wordless, eternal.
“It’s like her soul told him, ‘Ashok, I will not let you go alone. I’m coming too,’” said Miten, his voice breaking. “They were always together. Not even death could separate them.”
The pain of losing both parents in a single moment is immeasurable. “We never imagined this day,” Miten whispered. “Our lives are torn apart. But if anyone asks, we’ll say yes, you can cry, but don’t forget Mum and Dad are with us, always, in our hearts.”
Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the Gujarat government, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, and the Forensic Science Laboratory, the process was conducted with dignity and compassion. The brothers also extended heartfelt gratitude to the British Embassy, which supported them throughout their ordeal.
Now, Miten and Heman return to London not with one coffin, but two. Their parents, who had left India together decades ago to build a new life, will now return home one last time for their final journey, together.