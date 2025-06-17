Together in life, Together in death: A heart-wrenching story from the Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy

AHMEDABAD: The devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad sent shockwaves around the globe, leaving countless families grief-stricken. Among the victims were Ashokbhai and Shobhanaben Patel, a devoted couple from Gujarat who had made Britain their home since 1978. Their story is not just one of tragedy it is a testament to a love that not even death could part.

As the scale of the disaster became clear, authorities began the grim task of identifying the victims. Under the direction of the Gujarat government, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital commenced DNA testing to help bring closure to grieving families.

Miten Patel, the couple’s son, was called from London to Ahmedabad, accompanied by his brother Heman. With heavy hearts and no certainty about what lay ahead, the brothers submitted their DNA samples at the hospital’s control room, clinging to hope in the midst of sorrow.

They were told results could take up to 72 hours. But fate delivered its message on a day already laden with meaning Father’s Day. On that poignant Sunday, Miten received the heartbreaking yet strangely comforting news: his DNA had matched with his father, Ashokbhai.

Though grief overwhelmed them, there was peace in finally having answers. Miten and Heman began making arrangements to take their father’s body back to London. Yet one question lingered painfully “Where is Maa?”