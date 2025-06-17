Two months after deadly terror attack, tourists start trickling into Pahalgam

SRINAGAR: Tourists are gradually returning to picturesque Pahalgam, nearly two months after the terror attack in Baisaran Meadow took the lives of 25 tourists and a local youth.

The footfall is increasing after the Jammu and Kashmir government reopened some tourist destinations that were closed following the April 22 attack. “It was for the first time after April 22 that there was a good rush of tourists in Pahalgam yesterday (Sunday). Many tourist vehicles from different parts of the country came to Pahalgam and moved freely in the tourist destination,” said Hilal Ahmed, owner of Shahi Restaurant in Pahalgam.

A group of tourists from Madhya Pradesh visiting Pahalgam said, “It is a picturesque and wonderful place. The temperature here is enjoyable, unlike the summer heat at ur place. The situation here is normal, and adequate security arrangements are in place. We never felt unsafe in Pahalgam or any other place in the Valley.”

Tourists were convinced things were normal after the government decided to reopen at least eight tourist destinations. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha announced the reopening of Betab Valley and parks in the Pahalgam market along with Verinag Garden, Kokernag Garden, Achabal Garden, Badamwari Park, Duck Park, and Taqdeer Park.

Pahalgam Hoteliers Association President Javed Burza is pleased with the rising number of hotel bookings. “From zero percent occupancy, the occupancy in hotels in Pahalgam has now increased to 15-20 percent. We are expecting a further rise in tourist footfall.”

Cab drivers say that “after remaining idle for about two months after the Pahalgam attack, we are hopeful that we can rebuild our lives again”.