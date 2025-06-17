Uttar Pradesh government launches new scheme to boost medical device manufacturing in NCR

LUCKNOW: Striding towards making Uttar Pradesh a hub for world-class healthcare services, the state government has launched a new initiative to promote medical device manufacturing in Greater Noida.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has rolled out the scheme for the allotment of 21 industrial plots in Sector-28, inviting manufacturers from the medical device sector to set up units.

The upcoming Medical Device Park in Greater Noida is set to be the largest of its kind in the country. According to the state government spokesman, through the scheme, manufacturers will have the opportunity to establish units within this emerging hub which is expected to give a boost to economic growth in both Greater Noida and Uttar Pradesh.

The scheme will have its focus on high-potential sectors, such as cancer care, radiology, imaging, IVD, implants, electronic medical devices, cardio-respiratory equipment, and renal devices, including catheters and related tools.