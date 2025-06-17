Uttar Pradesh government launches new scheme to boost medical device manufacturing in NCR

LUCKNOW: Striding towards making Uttar Pradesh a hub for world-class healthcare services, the state government has launched a new initiative to promote medical device manufacturing in Greater Noida.
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has rolled out the scheme for the allotment of 21 industrial plots in Sector-28, inviting manufacturers from the medical device sector to set up units.
The upcoming Medical Device Park in Greater Noida is set to be the largest of its kind in the country. According to the state government spokesman, through the scheme, manufacturers will have the opportunity to establish units within this emerging hub which is expected to give a boost to economic growth in both Greater Noida and Uttar Pradesh.
The scheme will have its focus on high-potential sectors, such as cancer care, radiology, imaging, IVD, implants, electronic medical devices, cardio-respiratory equipment, and renal devices, including catheters and related tools.
Of the 21 plots available, 16 are 1,000 square metres in area and the remaining five are 2,100 square metres in area. For the 1,000 square metre plots, the total premium to be paid stands out at Rs 77.30 lakh, with a registration amount of Rs 7.73 lakh.
For the 2,100 square metre plots, the premium is Rs 1.62 crore, and the registration amount is Rs 16.23 lakh. The last date for submission of applications is July 7.
Interested applicants can access detailed information and apply through the official websites of YEIDA and Nivesh Mitra. Strategically located in Sector 28, the plots offer excellent connectivity via the Yamuna Expressway.
They are near key infrastructure projects, including the Noida International Airport in Jewar, the upcoming International Film City, the F1 MotoGP Track, the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster, the MSME Hub, and the Apparel-Handicraft and Toy Park.
The region will also benefit from future linkage to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, enhancing logistics, freight movement, and overall business operations.
The strategic move is expected to attract significant investments, create job opportunities, and further position Uttar Pradesh as a key player in India's medical technology manufacturing ecosystem.