Uttarakhand scholarship scam: Rs 91 lakh fraud uncovered in 17 minority institutions, FIRs imminent

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has received crucial investigation report revealing widespread irregularities in a centrally sponsored scholarship scheme for students from minority communities. The reported submitted by the district administration, has flagged serious discrepancies in 17 out of 92 educational institutions under scrutiny.

Following the findings, the state government is preparing to file First Information Reports (FIRs) against those involved. Officials confirmed that action would be taken to ensure accountability and recover misappropriated funds.

The probe was initiated by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs after receiving multiple complaints and conducting an analysis of the National Scholarship Portal, which flagged several institutions and schools as suspicious. Subsequently, the Uttarakhand government ordered a comprehensive investigation across 92 institutions and schools within the state.

District Magistrates were directed to form inquiry committees led by Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs). The government had recently issued reminders to ensure timely submission of reports.

“The report reveals prima facie irregularities in scholarship disbursement across 17 institutions of the 92 that were examined,” a government spokesperson said. These include instances where scholarships were awarded to students who were not enrolled in the listed institutions.

The irregularities involve 1,058 students and an estimated financial fraud of around Rs 91 lakh.

Departmental sources said Haridwar district accounted for the highest number of implicated institutions (7), followed by Udham Singh Nagar (6), and Nainital and Rudraprayag with two each.

Dhiraj Garbyal, Secretary of the Minority Welfare Department, confirmed that the report had been received and has been forwarded to the Ministry. “FIRs and other necessary steps will be taken to ensure accountability,” he said.