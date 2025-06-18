Airlines in India hugely impacted by Middle East crisis, Air India flights taking detour via Egypt

NEW DELHI: Even as the airlines are grappling with the closure of airspace in Pakistan post the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, the closure of air space in Middle East countries has put enormous stress on them. Cancellation of flights or circuitous routes has become the norm since the closure of air space in the region commenced on June 13.

Air India officials said, “The closure of air space by Pakistan followed by Iran, Iraq and then Jordan has forced us to take a roundabout route via Egypt, which involves an additional 45 to 60 minutes travel for every flight. On the day the closure of air space was announced, we had to divert 16 flights when they were airborne.”

The official said, "We operate an average of 50 flights (inward and outward) daily from India to the US and Europe. All of them have to go down south and fly through Egyptian air space. It has definitely increased the turnaround time for all our flights."

Air India has flights to Vienna, Copenhagen, London, Zurich, Milan, Paris and Frankfurt in Europe. It also has flights to Los Angeles, Newark, New York and San Francisco in the US.

Making operations tougher are the stringent tests ordered by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in the aftermath of the Ahmedabad flight accident. “These tests take anywhere between four and seven hours,” an official said.