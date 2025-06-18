Allahabad HC condemns family's resistance to woman’s decision to marry man of her choice, calls it ‘despicable’

While hearing a plea filed by the woman’s father and brother, who sought to quash the FIR registered against them under Sections 140(3), 62, and 352 of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) in response to her complaint, the court, however, clarified that there was no conclusive evidence hinting at the petitioners (her father and brother) intentions to abduct her (complainant).

It acknowledged that the matter reflected a broader societal concern -- the mismatch between legal rights and traditional social norms.

“The fact that there is social and familial resistance to the exercise of such right is a glaring depiction of the 'value gap' between the constitutional and social norms. So long as there is a gap between the values fostered by the Constitution and those cherished by the society, these kinds of incidents would continue to happen,” said the Court.

Though the Court provided interim protection to the petitioners by staying their arrest, it also issued firm instructions preventing them from interfering in the woman’s life or contacting her in any way.

“The petitioners shall not contact the fourth respondent over telephone or any other electronic device, or using the internet through friends or associates. The Police are also restrained from interfering with the fourth respondent's freedom and liberty in any manner, whatsoever,” directed the Bench.

Further, the Court issued notices to the state government and other authorities concerned, giving them three weeks to respond by filing a counter-affidavit.

The next hearing is scheduled for July 18, 2025.