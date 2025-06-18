Axiom-4 mission may launch on June 22, ISRO announces

BENGALURU: After multiple delays and rescheduling of dates, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday said the most anticipated Axiom-4 space mission will probably launch on June 22.

Taking to social media platform X, ISRO announced the new date after Indian scientists discussed with their counterparts from Poland and Hungary. These two countries have sent two of their astronauts on the 14-day manned mission to the International Space Station along with India's Gaganyatri Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla.

Members from Axiom Space and NASA were also part of the discussion that was held to address the multiple delays parameters.

"Based on the readiness status of the SpaceX Falcon-9 launch vehicle, the Dragon spacecraft, repairs in the Zvezda module of the Space Station, ascent corridor weather conditions, and the health and preparedness of the crew in quarantine, Axiom Space has informed that the next probable launch date is June 22, 2025," ISRO said.