Centre approves Rs 2,006.40 crore assistance for Himachal Pradesh for post-disaster recovery plan

CHANDIGARH: A central assistance of Rs 2,006.40 crore for Himachal Pradesh for the recovery and reconstruction efforts following the devastating floods, landslides, and cloudburst in 2023 has been approved by a high-level committee, headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

An official statement stated that a committee, comprising Union finance and Agriculture ministers and the vice-chairman of the NITI Aayog as members, considered the proposal for financial assistance to the State from the recovery and reconstruction funding window under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

The plan will help in carrying out recovery and reconstruction activities, arising due to the damage and destruction occurred during the 2023 monsoon.

Of the assistance, Rs 1,504.80 crore will be the Centre's share from the recovery and reconstruction funding window under the NDRF.