Global military spending at all-time high in ’24

NEW DELHI: Global military expenditure soared to an all-time high of $2.7 trillion in 2024, a 9.4% rise from the previous year and the tenth straight annual increase, according to the SIPRI (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute) Yearbook 2025 released on June 16. Defence spending now accounts for 2.5% of global GDP, rising to 4.4% in conflict-hit states.

Europe saw the sharpest rise at 17%, driven by the Russia–Ukraine war. Romania led with a 43% hike, followed by Poland (31%) and Germany (28%). Russia’s military spending rose 38%, while Ukraine’s rose 2.9%. Japan, amid regional tensions, recorded its highest defence budget growth since 1952.