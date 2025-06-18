Hindi to be taught as third language in Maharashtra schools; Marathi outfits, Congress slam move

MUMBAI: The Mahayuti government on Tuesday night issued a government resolution bringing back Hindi as a third optional-cum-compulsory language in Marathi and English medium schools in the state from classes 1 to 5.
While some Marathi language advocates accused the government of reintroducing the policy through the "backdoor" after initially backtracking, the opposition Congress accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of "stabbing" the Marathi people in the chest.
The order stated that Hindi will "generally" be the third language, but gave an option to opt out if 20 students per grade in a school express the desire to study any Indian language other than Hindi.
However, the state school education department shrugged off its responsibility of providing teachers for a third language other than Hindi. Even if the 20 students show a keen interest in studying a different language, like French or Spanish, the state government is not mandated to provide the school with a teacher of that particular language. Thus, third languages other than Hindi will be taught via digital platforms.
Marathi will be a compulsory language in all medium schools, the order said.
The directive also mandates that in schools following other mediums of instruction, the three-language formula must include the medium language, Marathi and English.
Educational policies tool to push one nation, one language
Critics claimed the government's latest move contradicts earlier statements of School Education Minister Dada Bhuse that Hindi would not be mandatory for the primary classes.
Earlier this year, the state government faced widespread backlash for its proposal to introduce Hindi from class 1.
On April 22, Bhuse said Hindi would no longer be compulsory in classes 1 to 5.
Last month, the minister at an event in Pune said, "The decision to introduce Hindi from class 1 as a third language was taken earlier. However, many parents have suggested it be introduced from class 3 instead.We will consider these suggestions before taking any further decision."
He also said at the time that the three-language formula was "on hold" and schools would continue with the existing two-language system for now.
But the latest order appears to contradict that assurance, prompting a fresh wave of opposition.
'Backdoor imposition'
"This is nothing but the backdoor imposition of Hindi," claimed Deepak Pawar of the Mumbai-based Marathi Bhasha Abhyas Kendra, working to preserve the Marathi language.
"The government has betrayed the Marathi people. If we remain silent now, it will pave the way for dismantling the federal structure and the legacy of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement," he charged in a social media post, urging people to protest.
Vasant Kalpande, former chairman of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, said it is unlikely to find 20 students in a class opting for a non-Hindi language.
"The provision to make teacher available online is also an attempt to discourage opting for any other language than Hindi. Although, Marathi and Hindi have similar scripts, it will be too much for students of such young age to learn the nuances and differences between the scripts," he claimed.
Hindi as a third language is not mandatory in (BJP-ruled) Gujarat and Assam, Kalpande pointed out.
'Backstabbing Marathis'
"In short, BJP has finally made Hindi the third mandatory language by depriving students of other optional languages, infrastructure and resources. BJP is trying to fool the people of Maharashtra by using complex gimmick words in its GR," said Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal.
He further said, "BJP-RSS is trying to impose its one nation, one language formula through this notification. However, we will not allow this to happen. We not only condemn the state government's decision, but we will strongly protest against it."
This makes it clear that the loyalty of Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar is not with Maharashtra or the Marathi people, but with the people of Delhi, he charged.
The Shinde (Shiv Sena) group, which repeatedly mentions (party founder) Balasaheb Thackeray's name, holds the education ministry and has taken the initiative to "kill Marathi in the same way that they stabbed Shiv Sena in the back," the Congress leader alleged.
"Ajit Pawar is so desperate for power that he has nothing to do with Maharashtra, Marathi language, or whether Marathi people live or die. Ajit Pawar's policy is only to get the finance portfolio," he claimed.
"We will not rest till the agenda of 'One Nation, One Language, One Culture' of the RSS and BJP is rejected," Sapkal added.
Sapkal also questioned the inaction of the two regional parties, Shiv Sena and NCP, who claim to be proud of the Marathi language but did not resist when the BJP is pushing hard its one nation, one language agenda through education policies.
Earlier, MNS chief Raj Thackeray had written a letter to state education minister Dada Bhuse, raising the suspicion that the state government may have announced Hindi as an optional third language orally, but since it has already printed the Hindi books for schools, they may impose Hindi as a third language in the state. Raj Thackeray had warned of a big protest if this imposition of Hindi happens in Maharashtra.
(With inputs from PTI)