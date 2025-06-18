House panel to take stock of crash on June 23 meeting

NEW DELHI: The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, chaired by JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, is likely to meet on June 23 and deliberate on the recent air crashes in Ahmedabad and Uttarakhand. The meeting’s agenda includes addressing “traffic congestion and encroachment” on National Highways in states, including the Delhi-NCR region.

According to sources, the panel may have a formal discussion in a subsequent meeting specially convened to address emerging air safety challenges.

Although no official statement has yet been made by the Parliamentary Panel, sources familiar with the matter indicated that members may hold a formal discussion on the air crashes and the subsequent situation.

Sources added that the meeting will also see participation from officials from the National Highways and other associated departments. “Since the high-level investigations into the Ahmedabad air crash and a helicopter crash are being conducted by the concerned immediate agencies, we may formally think of having a discussion and may decide to scheduling a meeting on air safety and challenges with officials, summoned from related ministry, airports authority of India, other air services in any future meeting,” said a source.