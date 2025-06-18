India, Canada agree to reinstate high commissioners, resume trade talks

NEW DELHI: In a significant step toward mending strained ties, India and Canada have agreed to reinstate High Commissioners in each other’s capitals and restart stalled trade negotiations, following a “positive and constructive” meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

The leaders "agreed to take calibrated steps to restore stability to the relationship,” with the return of top diplomats marking the first formal gesture of renewed engagement.

“Diplomatic steps will follow in due course,” said India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who emphasised the importance both leaders placed on shared democratic values, people-to-people ties, and the rule of law.

The meeting set in motion the resumption of senior-level dialogues on trade, connectivity, and public engagement — all of which had been suspended amid recent tensions. Trade talks, previously paused, will also be revived, with both leaders instructing their officials to restart negotiations “at an early date.”