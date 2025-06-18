India, Canada agree to reinstate high commissioners, resume trade talks

NEW DELHI: In a significant step toward mending strained ties, India and Canada have agreed to reinstate High Commissioners in each other’s capitals and restart stalled trade negotiations, following a “positive and constructive” meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.
The leaders "agreed to take calibrated steps to restore stability to the relationship,” with the return of top diplomats marking the first formal gesture of renewed engagement.
“Diplomatic steps will follow in due course,” said India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who emphasised the importance both leaders placed on shared democratic values, people-to-people ties, and the rule of law.
The meeting set in motion the resumption of senior-level dialogues on trade, connectivity, and public engagement — all of which had been suspended amid recent tensions. Trade talks, previously paused, will also be revived, with both leaders instructing their officials to restart negotiations “at an early date.”
Collaboration on global challenges and emerging technologies formed a key part of the discussion, with both sides agreeing to deepen cooperation in clean energy, AI, digital infrastructure, food security, and critical minerals.
After the meeting, PM Modi said, “Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney. Complimented him and the Canadian Government for successfully hosting the G7 Summit. India and Canada are connected by a strong belief in democracy, freedom and rule of law. PM Carney and I look forward to working closely to add momentum to the India-Canada friendship. Areas like trade, energy, space, clean energy, critical minerals, fertilisers and more offer immense potential in this regard.”
This marks Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to Canada in a decade, and his first since the diplomatic fallout following allegations in 2023 of Indian involvement in the killing of pro-Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar — claims New Delhi dismissed as “absurd” and “motivated.” The controversy triggered a sharp downturn in bilateral ties, including reciprocal diplomatic expulsions and the suspension of key dialogues.
Canadian PM Carney addressed sensitive issues including “transnational crime and repression,” and emphasised the importance of maintaining a rules-based international order.
He also praised India’s role in global leadership, telling Modi: “India has been coming to the G7 since 2019… from energy security, to the fight against transnational repression and terrorism, it’s my great honour to have you here.”
A statement from the Canadian Prime Minister’s Office reaffirmed the importance of Canada-India ties “based upon mutual respect, the rule of law, and a commitment to the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity,” and confirmed the mutual decision to designate new High Commissioners “with a view to returning to regular services to citizens and businesses in both countries.”