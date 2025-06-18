Maoists strangle three villagers, abduct dozen others in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

RAIPUR: Suspected Maoists have killed three villagers who were relatives of a surrendered commander of the banned outfit at Peddakorma village and abducted around a dozen local inhabitants in Bijapur, about 450 km south of Raipur.

The killings by Maoists are seemingly in retaliation for the huge loss of their cadres killed by security forces in the ongoing offensive operations in Bastar.

According to local sources, Maoist cadres led by local leader Vella stormed into the village and strangled the relatives of surrendered Naxal commander Dinesh Modium. The deceased victims--identified as Jhingu Modium, Soma Modium and Anil Madwi--were strangled by rope in the presence of other villagers.

A former Divisional Committee Member (DVCM), Dinesh Modium relinquished his position in the CPI (Maoist) organisation and surrendered to the police a few months ago in Bijapur.