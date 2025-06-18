Minister Nitin Gadkari announces introduction of annual FASTag pass for non-commercial private vehicles

NEW DELHI: In a transformative step towards hassle-free highway travel, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on June 18 announced the introduction of annual FASTag pass for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps and vans.

The FASTag-based Annual Pass priced at Rs 3,000 will come into effect from August 15, Gadkari posted on 'X'.

The pass will be valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips -- whichever comes first. It is exclusively designed for private vehicles, he said.

"The Annual Pass will enable seamless and cost-effective travel across National Highways throughout the country. A dedicated link for activation and renewal will soon be made available on the Rajmarg Yatra App as well as on the official websites of NHAI and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH)," he also wrote.