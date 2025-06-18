Minister Nitin Gadkari announces introduction of annual FASTag pass for non-commercial private vehicles

NEW DELHI: In a transformative step towards hassle-free highway travel, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on June 18 announced the introduction of annual FASTag pass for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps and vans.
The FASTag-based Annual Pass priced at Rs 3,000 will come into effect from August 15, Gadkari posted on 'X'.
The pass will be valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips -- whichever comes first. It is exclusively designed for private vehicles, he said.
"The Annual Pass will enable seamless and cost-effective travel across National Highways throughout the country. A dedicated link for activation and renewal will soon be made available on the Rajmarg Yatra App as well as on the official websites of NHAI and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH)," he also wrote.
The new arrangement addresses long-standing concerns regarding toll plazas located within a 60 km range and simplifies toll payments through a single and affordable transaction.
"By reducing wait times, easing congestion, and minimising disputes at toll plazas, the Annual Pass aims to deliver a faster and smoother travel experience for millions of private vehicle owners," Gadkari also said.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is entrusted with maintenance and management of the National Highways (NHs) of about 70,000 km length of the total network of 1,50,000 km.
Additionally, NHAI is mandated to collect user fees (tolls) on these highways in accordance with the National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.
At present, User fee is collected for approximately 45,000 km of NHs and Expressways. There are about 1,200 toll plazas, which are maintained either by the NHAI or concessionaires.
Since February 2021, FASTag has been made mandatory for the payment of user fees at NH toll plazas, with a provision for a 100 per cent penalty for cash or non-FASTag payments.
As of March 2024, more than 98 per cent of user fee payments are made through FASTag at the toll plazas.