MP cabinet approves new promotion policy for govt employees after nine yrs

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved promotion rules, clearing the decks for the promotion of government employees after a gap of nine years as well as creation of two lakh new posts
After approval to MP Public Service Promotion Rules, 2025, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, “The matter pertaining to promotion of employees and officers of the state government, which has been pending for nine years, now stands resolved. Following promotion, two lakh posts will be vacant and there will be possibility of fresh recruitment of those posts.”
The rules ensure 16 per cent reservation for SCs and 20 per cent for STs. Public servants of these categories will also have the opportunity for promotion based on merit. “As per the new rules, promotion posts can be filled on the day they are available, keeping in mind the suitable qualification and representation of reserved categories,” an official said.
The promotion committees may meet in the current year to prepare selection lists for the next year’s vacancies. Due weightage is given to seniority, and among senior officials, those obtaining the minimum qualifying marks will be eligible for promotion. For Class I officers, a merit-cum-seniority principle will apply, the official said.
The rules aim to encourage efficiency, with clear criteria defining ineligibility for promotion. Provisions have been made for holding review DPCs for reconsideration of decisions. The new rules eliminate the system of rotation, which will help create more promotional posts. DPCs are empowered to determine
the suitability of candidates. For Class IV employees, there will be no marks system; they will be promoted solely based on suitability, the official said.