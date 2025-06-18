MP cabinet approves new promotion policy for govt employees after nine yrs

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved promotion rules, clearing the decks for the promotion of government employees after a gap of nine years as well as creation of two lakh new posts

After approval to MP Public Service Promotion Rules, 2025, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, “The matter pertaining to promotion of employees and officers of the state government, which has been pending for nine years, now stands resolved. Following promotion, two lakh posts will be vacant and there will be possibility of fresh recruitment of those posts.”

The rules ensure 16 per cent reservation for SCs and 20 per cent for STs. Public servants of these categories will also have the opportunity for promotion based on merit. “As per the new rules, promotion posts can be filled on the day they are available, keeping in mind the suitable qualification and representation of reserved categories,” an official said.