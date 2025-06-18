Patna Diary | Is Lalu, too, ‘losing his grip’ in public?

The ‘Bade Bhai-Chhote Bhai’ of Bihar politics, namely Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar, are both products of the Jayaprakash Narayan movement, thus there strong grounding in socialist politics. They have been feistiest of rivals and the closest of friends; yet there persists one stark contrast between them. While Lalu has not courted too much trouble for his public demeanour, Nitish has repeatedly landed in controversies on this account. But Lalu’s purported ‘insult’ to BR Ambedkar by placing Babasaheb’s portrait close to his feet has generated much political heat, not too usual after Nitish’s gaffes.

‘Jamai commission’ row rages on in state

A fresh political controversy is flaring up in Bihar, this time over the alleged malpractice of appointing relatives – especially sons-in-law – of ruling party leaders to key positions in various state commissions. The row has already earned the petname ‘Jamai politics’ (son-in-law politics), with Tejashwi hitting out at the Nitish Kumar government. The allegations? Restructuring of commissions in Bihar is not a routine affair; but a ‘politically-motivated exercise’ aimed at providing ‘political rehabilitation’ for relatives of influential NDA figures is in motion.