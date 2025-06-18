Tigers Outside Tiger Reserves project to be launched soon in 17 states to reduce conflict with big cat

CHANDIGARH: In order to reduce human-tiger conflict in the areas outside tiger reserves, the Tigers Outside Tiger Reserves (TOTR) project will be launched soon by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, covering 80 forest divisions in 17 states across the country. Around 30 per cent of the country’s estimated 3,682 tigers are freely moving outside notified reserves.
A copy of the final draft of the project, which has been prepared by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), is with The New Indian Express. It states that the need for this project was felt due to dispersal of tigers from source to sink areas in lieu of doubling of tigers and movement of co-predators towards the periphery, fragmentation of habitat and destruction of corridors. This has led to an increase in the incidents of interface between humans and tigers and other co-predators in the recent past, causing various conflict issues including human deaths, injuries and livestock depredation. To address the issue in a holistic manner, the project will focus on the areas outside tiger reserves.
As per the draft proposal the area to be covered under TOTR is a total of 80 forest divisions in 17 states across the country -- Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Orissa, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh -- which have been reported to have tiger utilizing landscapes outside tiger reserves.
"Further, out of 58 tiger reserves in 18 tiger range states, 38 tiger reserves have moderate to high density of tigers wherein dispersal of tiger outside tiger reserves is obvious. Based on the data collected from the states regarding human-tiger conflict situations in the last three years, there are around 80 divisions across the country with areas adjoining moderate to high density tiger reserves. On a pilot basis, the project proposal will focus on these areas wherein human-tiger and co-predators conflict is reported," it states.
The strategy to be adopted is monitoring of wild animals including habitat using camera traps and anti-poaching measures, constituting tiger squads from the existing staff and vehicular patrolling, hiring of local youth at field level for monitoring wildlife through data collection and analysis, formation of rapid response teams of five persons preferably local youth with full mobility, procurement of cages to catch problematic animals and purchase of immobilization equipment, rescue vehicles and medicines. Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is to be used for early warning notification to communities as a preventive measure.
Capacity building of staff, veterinarians and civil society organizations, formation of volunteer groups, outreach programs and habitat improvement to avoid human interface, and jungle camps for students have also been proposed.
The project is set to be implemented for three years from 2025-26 to 2027-28 in the 80 forest divisions. An estimated amount of Rs 88.7 crore is required with Rs 36.15 crore for 2025-26, Rs 26.15 crore for 2026-27 and Rs 26.40 crore for 2027-28. The project will be implemented by NTCA at the central government level and through the Chief Wild Life Warden (CWLW) at the state level. The fund will be placed with the state nodal officer of the Compensatory Forestation Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) or concerned Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) and will then be given to the concerned divisional forest officer by the state forest department.
The proposal mentions that the expected outcome of this project is reduction in human-tiger conflict in the areas outside tiger reserves due to continuous monitoring and through early warning systems by involving local communities.
Talking to The New Indian Express, Dr Gobind Sagar Bhadrwaj, member secretary of NTCA, said, "Many times these tigers outside tiger reserves lead to conflict situations when they wander near human habitations or kill livestock which often cause law and order problems or erosion of support for conservation that results in retaliatory killings. Looking at the increasing growth rate of tigers (6.1%) coupled with conservation practices, increasing human population and expanding infrastructure, this human-tiger conflict is likely to increase in coming years. Therefore, addressing conservation needs beyond tiger reserves and across broader landscapes is essential for fostering sustainable coexistence between wildlife and humans, ensuring the species' long-term survival, and maintaining ecological balance."