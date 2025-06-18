‘Unacceptable to make Governor’s residence a venue for RSS agenda’: Kerala CM on Bharat Mata portrait row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday criticised the display of a Bharat Mata portrait at the Raj Bhavan, stating that the Governor's office should not be used to promote the ideological agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
Responding to a question about the controversy surrounding RSS-linked images displayed at the Kerala Raj Bhavan, Vijayan told a press conference that the Governor’s residence must remain neutral and should not be turned into a platform for political propaganda.
"It is unacceptable to make the Governor's residence a venue for pushing the RSS agenda. This trend is a direct challenge to the Constitution," he said.
The Chief Minister was referring to a recently displayed portrait of Bharat Mata, holding a saffron flag, at an event inside the Governor's official residence.
He pointed out that the flag in the image is not the Indian national flag but one associated with the RSS. "They may accept it, but insisting that everyone else must accept it is not right," the Chief Minister said.
Vijayan added that the image of Bharat Mata shown did not even feature the actual map of India in the background. "We are not obliged to accept anything that is not recognised by the Constitution," he said.
A notice from the Raj Bhavan reportedly stated that only officially approved symbols will be displayed at government events in future.
Vijayan said the Governor must also be aware of this position. "The Raj Bhavan should not be reduced to the level of an RSS shakha (branch)," he added.
The remarks come amid an escalating political row between the state government and the Governor over the use of ideological imagery in official spaces.
Referring to the boycott of an Environment Day programme organised at the Raj Bhavan by state Agriculture Minister P Prasad over the display of the Bharat Mata image, Vijayan said that was the state government's clear stance on the matter.
"We may have personal affinities towards many ideologies, faiths and actions related to them. But at government events, only government-recognised symbols should be present. A deviation from that was seen at the Raj Bhavan, and the state Agriculture Minister rightly said it could not be accepted," the Chief Minister said.
"Later, the Governor also became convinced and clarified that such symbols would not be included in official programmes," Vijayan claimed.
Whatever the case may be, the government's position is very clear -- programmes must follow the recognised format, and no exhibitions should be held based on individual interests, he added.