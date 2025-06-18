Uncertainty haunts pony walas as horses not allowed to reopened spots

SRINAGAR: Even as the tourists are trickling back to Pahalgam tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir after April 22 terror attack, the pony walas continue to be workless, their livelihood has been crippled and their future is uncertain.

J&K Pony wala Association president Waheed Ahmed said tourists returning to Pahalgam is a good sign and every tourist stakeholder whether it be a hotelier, restaurant and eateries, cab drivers, etc are going to benefit from it.

The tourist sector has been badly hit after April 22 terror attack at Baisaran, Pahalgam in which 25 tourists and a local pony wala Aadil Shah were killed.

The first responders to the terror attack on tourists at Baisaran were the horse riders known as pony walas and they ferried the injured on their horses, shoulder and on chairpai (cot). “All the pony walas in Pahalgam, who depend on tourism for their livelihood, have been sitting idle and without any work since April 22,” Waheed said.

He said there are about 1900 registered pony walas in Pahalgam and each of them have two horses.

“There are also unreg istered pony walas as the government has not issued licences since the last three years.”