Uttarakhand village boycotts mother of murder accused; SDM intervenes

DEHRADUN: In an unusual and controversial move, villagers in Pogtha of Pokhari Block of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand imposed a social boycott on a local woman, Kamala Devi, whose son has been accused of murder. Kamala Devi has been denied access to public spaces and barred from using public transport, putting her in a difficult position, unable to purchase necessities and travel locally.
Distressed by the ostracisation, Ms Devi had lodged a formal complaint with Pokhari Sub-Divisional Magistrate Abrar Ahmed. Taking swift action, the SDM promptly convened a meeting and issued stern directives to the villagers to immediately revoke the social boycott.
According to information obtained by TNIE, Kamala Devi, wife of Harish Lal and a resident of Pogtha village, submitted a petition to the SDM on June 5, detailing her difficulties.
"My son, Himanshu, has been accused of the murder of Uttam Lal, son of Jaspal, who was beaten to death on November 11, 2024," she stated in her plea. "My son is currently in jail, and the case is still pending in court."
Kamala Devi said that, following the incident, residents of her neighbourhood held a meeting and passed a resolution for her family's social boycott, which was then sent to the Gram Panchayat.
She highlighted the severity of the restrictions, stating that her family was even prevented from collecting firewood from the forest. Furthermore, they were denied access to shops for purchasing goods, public places, and public transport. She appealed to the SDM to put an immediate end to this social ostracisation.
SDM Abrar Ahmed confirmed that a meeting with villagers was convened on Tuesday at the Tehsil auditorium. "During the meeting, I unequivocally told those enforcing the boycott that we live in a democratic country where everyone is guaranteed fundamental rights and the right to life under the Constitution," SDM Ahmed stated. "No one can snatch away another's right to live."
He further emphasised, "The accused is in judicial custody, and it is the court that will determine the sentence in this matter." The SDM instructed the villagers to immediately revoke Kamala Devi's social boycott and ensure she receives all facilities within the village, allowing her to live with dignity. Villagers reportedly displayed a positive attitude during the meeting.
Prominent individuals present at the meeting included Pokhari Vyapar Mandal President Virendra Singh Rana, Pokhari Taxi Union President Vijaypal Singh Rawat, SI Dalveer Singh, Pogtha's outgoing Pradhan Pushpa Devi, Tribhuvan Singh, Rajmohan Negi, victim Kamala Devi, her daughter Hema, and advocate Devendra Bartwal.
Ramesh Singh, a resident who attended the meeting, told TNIE, "Indeed, this decision will be reversed, but it has sent a message that parents bear a significant responsibility for instilling moral values and good conduct in the new generation."
It was decided during the meeting that a follow-up session, chaired by the Tehsildar, would soon be held in the village, with the victim's family and all villagers in attendance, aiming for a complete resolution.