Uttarakhand village boycotts mother of murder accused; SDM intervenes

DEHRADUN: In an unusual and controversial move, villagers in Pogtha of Pokhari Block of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand imposed a social boycott on a local woman, Kamala Devi, whose son has been accused of murder. Kamala Devi has been denied access to public spaces and barred from using public transport, putting her in a difficult position, unable to purchase necessities and travel locally.

Distressed by the ostracisation, Ms Devi had lodged a formal complaint with Pokhari Sub-Divisional Magistrate Abrar Ahmed. Taking swift action, the SDM promptly convened a meeting and issued stern directives to the villagers to immediately revoke the social boycott.

According to information obtained by TNIE, Kamala Devi, wife of Harish Lal and a resident of Pogtha village, submitted a petition to the SDM on June 5, detailing her difficulties.

"My son, Himanshu, has been accused of the murder of Uttam Lal, son of Jaspal, who was beaten to death on November 11, 2024," she stated in her plea. "My son is currently in jail, and the case is still pending in court."