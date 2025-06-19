3,500 youths got letters at job fair held on Rahul Gandhi's birthday: Indian Youth Congress

NEW DELHI: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Thursday claimed that thousands of young job-seekers turned up at its 'Mega Job Fair' held at the Talkatora Stadium here to mark the 55th birthday of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Calling the event a "historic platform for employment", the IYC, which is the youth wing of the main opposition Congress party, said over 100 companies participated in the fair, offering more than 5,000 job opportunities.

"Preparations were in full swing in every corner… and now history is being made. Talkatora Stadium has become the biggest platform for employment today," the youth wing said in a post on X.

According to the IYC, over 8,500 youths registered for the job fair and nearly 7,500 of them were interviewed. Around 3,500 job seekers received appointment letters on the spot, while several others were called for a second round of interviews by the HR representatives of companies. It said 170 companies participated in the recruitment process.

Several senior Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Sachin Pilot, Kanhaiya Kumar, Devender Yadav and Supriya Shrinate, were present at the event.

Venugopal said unemployment is the most pressing issue facing youth today and alleged that the BJP had failed to deliver on its promise of providing two crore jobs annually.