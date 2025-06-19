3,500 youths got letters at job fair held on Rahul Gandhi's birthday: Indian Youth Congress

NEW DELHI: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Thursday claimed that thousands of young job-seekers turned up at its 'Mega Job Fair' held at the Talkatora Stadium here to mark the 55th birthday of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.
Calling the event a "historic platform for employment", the IYC, which is the youth wing of the main opposition Congress party, said over 100 companies participated in the fair, offering more than 5,000 job opportunities.
"Preparations were in full swing in every corner… and now history is being made. Talkatora Stadium has become the biggest platform for employment today," the youth wing said in a post on X.
According to the IYC, over 8,500 youths registered for the job fair and nearly 7,500 of them were interviewed. Around 3,500 job seekers received appointment letters on the spot, while several others were called for a second round of interviews by the HR representatives of companies. It said 170 companies participated in the recruitment process.
Several senior Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Sachin Pilot, Kanhaiya Kumar, Devender Yadav and Supriya Shrinate, were present at the event.
Venugopal said unemployment is the most pressing issue facing youth today and alleged that the BJP had failed to deliver on its promise of providing two crore jobs annually.
Sharing videos of large crowds, the IYC emphasised, "This is neither an election rally nor a religious gathering. This is a crowd of thousands of youth looking for employment. When the platform is of opportunity, every step moves towards hope."
IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib said the turnout was proof of the youth's desperation for employment.
"These people are not affiliated with any political party. They are students who have studied hard but are still jobless. For many, this is the first real opportunity in the past 11 years," he said.
Chib also pointed out that as the Congress is currently in the opposition, no government jobs could be offered at the fair. "If we were in power, job fairs like this would include government jobs too," he added.
"The BJP gave us unemployment and we responded by organising this job fair. This is not just an event, it is a campaign led by those who believe in Rahul Gandhi's vision," Chib added.