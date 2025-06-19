5 Assembly bypolls in 4 states largely peaceful; Nilambur in Kerala records 73 pc turnout

LUDHIANA/AHMEDABAD: Bypolls were held in five Assembly segments across Punjab, West Bengal, Gujarat and Kerala on Thursday, with the Nilambur seat in Kerala registering a voter turnout of 73.26 per cent, and Ludiana West in Punjab recording a polling percentage of 51.33 per cent.

The polling that commenced at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm was largely peaceful, with the exception of a few isolated incidents, officials said.

While the deaths of the incumbent MLAs necessitated the bypolls in one seat each in Gujarat, West Bengal and Punjab, the resignation of two legislators led to the polling in Kerala and another seat in Gujarat.

The counting of votes for all the seats will be taken up on June 23.