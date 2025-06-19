Ahmedabad plane crash: DNA of 211 victims matched; 189 bodies handed over to families

AHMEDABAD: In a significant update on the Ahmedabad plane crash tragedy, DNA samples of 211 deceased individuals have been successfully matched, and 189 bodies have been handed over to their respective families, according to officials.
Civil Hospital Superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi shared the details during a media briefing, emphasizing the coordinated effort between forensic teams, hospital staff, and law enforcement.
Of the remaining cases, eight families are expected to claim the mortal remains of their loved ones in the coming days, while two families are scheduled to accept the bodies by tomorrow. Additionally, 11 families are still awaiting DNA matches of their other relatives, indicating that the process of closure remains ongoing for many.
Providing a breakdown of nationalities, Dr. Joshi stated that among the 189 confirmed deceased, 142 are Indian citizens, 32 are from the UK, seven are Portuguese nationals, one is Canadian, and seven individuals were non-passengers, whose presence near the crash site turned tragic.
Dr Joshi also offered a detailed breakdown of the geographical origin of those whose bodies have been handed over. These include seven from Udaipur, 20 from Vadodara, 10 from Kheda, 55 from Ahmedabad, six from Mehsana, one each from Botad, Jodhpur, Patan, Junagadh, Mahisagar, Bhavnagar, and Patna, two each from Aravalli, Maharashtra, Amreli, Jamnagar, Dwarka, and London, 16 from Anand, five from Bharuch, 11 from Surat, six from Gandhinagar, 14 from Diu, three from Rajkot, nine from Mumbai, one each from Nadiad, Sabarkantha, and Nagaland.
He emphasised that the process of DNA matching is both legally sensitive and scientifically complex, requiring meticulous attention. Due to these constraints, the identification is being carried out with utmost seriousness and urgency.
To expedite the process, teams from the Forensic Science University, local administrations, state health departments, and multiple central and state agencies are working round the clock. Their collective efforts aim to ensure that the mortal remains are returned to families as quickly and respectfully as possible, offering a measure of peace amid a tragedy that has shaken families across India and abroad.