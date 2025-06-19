Ahmedabad plane crash: DNA of 211 victims matched; 189 bodies handed over to families

AHMEDABAD: In a significant update on the Ahmedabad plane crash tragedy, DNA samples of 211 deceased individuals have been successfully matched, and 189 bodies have been handed over to their respective families, according to officials.

Civil Hospital Superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi shared the details during a media briefing, emphasizing the coordinated effort between forensic teams, hospital staff, and law enforcement.

Of the remaining cases, eight families are expected to claim the mortal remains of their loved ones in the coming days, while two families are scheduled to accept the bodies by tomorrow. Additionally, 11 families are still awaiting DNA matches of their other relatives, indicating that the process of closure remains ongoing for many.

Providing a breakdown of nationalities, Dr. Joshi stated that among the 189 confirmed deceased, 142 are Indian citizens, 32 are from the UK, seven are Portuguese nationals, one is Canadian, and seven individuals were non-passengers, whose presence near the crash site turned tragic.

