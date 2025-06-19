Bhopal Diary | CM turns fitness guru for young legislators

A resolute grappler in his younger days, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav turned yoga and fitness guru for young and first-time ministers and legislators ahead of the final day of the three-day BJP training camp for 200 odd MPs and MLAs at Pachmarhi hill station recently. Early on the final morning, the CM demonstrated the toughest Shirshasana and Mayurasana. Racalling his time as a wrestler, the CM highlighted the importance of staying fit and strong. He even challenged young MLAs to bend his arm, which they failed to do. Many youngsters could be heard murumuring later that the CM is ‘rock solid’, even at the age of 60.

2-time former MLA quits Congress

Two-time former MLA Virendra Raghuvanshi has quit the Congress – 19 months after he joined the grand old party having quit the BJP. Citing health reasons, Raghuvanshi quit the principal opposition party on Monday. Raghuvanshi is the former MLA from Kolaras and Shivpuri seats of Gwalior-Chambal region’s Shivpuri district. He had won the Shivpuri assembly seat in a 2006 byelection as a Congress candidate. Twelve years later, he won the Kolaras seat on a BJP ticket, but left the ruling party in September 2023, two months before elections and rejoined the Congress. Raghuvanshi, however, was denied a ticket by the Congress in the 2023 assembly polls.

‘Congress rebuilding’ meet turns battleground

A meeting of the ambitious ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’, the statewide campaign to ‘rebuild the Congress’ in MP, turned into a battlefield of two rival factions on Tuesday. The meeting under the campaign in Bhopal’s Central assembly segment (graced by AICC observer and ex-Maharashtra minister Yashomati Thakur) saw supporters of second-time MLA Arif Masood and another leader Syed Sajid Ali clash with each other. Both sides have submitted complaints to the local police in the matter. Notably, supporters of Ali had also created ruckus for naming him the candidate from Bhopal Madhya seat in the last assembly polls.

