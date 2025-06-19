BJP faces flak from within over delay in appointing new national president

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) delay in choosing its new national president is drawing concern from both party workers and supporters, who say it is creating a negative impression among the public.

Several party workers, speaking on condition of anonymity, have admitted that the delay reflects poorly on the internal functioning of the organisation.

“Yes, we face people’s queries who say - ‘Jab ye apna party ka president nahi time pe chun sakte to aur kya crucial decision le sakte country ke hit mein’ (When they can’t elect their own party president on time, how can they take crucial decisions in the country’s interest?),” remarked a senior worker from Bihar, pleading anonymity.

Like him, many party workers based in the national capital, including some office-bearers, privately acknowledge that the delay is casting the organisation in a poor light.

“It is widely viewed in public that all is not well within the organisation over the election of party's national president,” a senior functionary remarked.

Sources have indicated that this is the first instance of such a prolonged delay in the election of the party’s national president. “The public perception is turning otherwise on party leadership as to why the election of party's new president is not being done. The people think the BJP has differences with RSS over the issue, while some speculate that BJP faces internal lobbies that are delaying it. What can we say when our bosses are not understanding it?” said a senior BJP leader, also speaking under condition of anonymity.

Several BJP workers from Delhi and other states told that the delay in electing a new party president is not helping the organisation. Many felt that the party should speed up the internal processes, including the state-level elections, to complete the appointment without further delay.