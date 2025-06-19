Boat roof collapse leaves two schoolchildren, one man missing in Assam mishap

GUWAHATI: Three persons, including two schoolchildren, were reported missing after their boat partially sank in a tributary of the Brahmaputra in Assam’s Nalbari district on Thursday morning.

The mishap occurred when the motorised boat, reportedly carrying over 100 passengers, mostly schoolchildren, was en route to Larkuchi from the Peradhara ferry ghat.

The three reported missing are Abdul Gafur (50), Class 3 student Aryan Ali, and Class 9 student Majidul Islam. Gafur went missing while trying to rescue the boat passengers.

Nalbari District Commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary told this newspaper that six divers from the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force were engaged in the search and rescue operation.