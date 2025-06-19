Bridge collapses, children trapped as torrential rains batter Jharkhand; four dead, red alert issued

RANCHI: Normal life has been severely disrupted following relentless rainfall across Jharkhand for the past two days, as the southwest monsoon unleashes its full force in the state.

The extreme weather has led to a series of devastating incidents, claiming at least four lives, including three children, while injuring over a dozen others and stranding many more in flood-hit areas.

Notably, it has been raining continuously since Tuesday night in various parts of the state, including the capital. On Thursday, 153 mm of rain was recorded in Ranchi.

Not only in Ranchi, but the incessant rain has created havoc all across Jharkhand, with roads washed away and bridges submerged in several districts. Due to continuous rain, a mud house collapsed at Chakradharpur in West Singhbhum, under which a woman got buried while three children were injured in the incident. The woman was immediately rushed to the hospital, but she died on the way.

According to the Meteorological Department, a red alert has been issued for heavy rain in some parts of the state during the next 24 hours. According to the Met Department, low pressure formed over the northern part of the Bay of Bengal is becoming more widespread and passing through Jharkhand, due to which it is raining continuously across the entire state.