Bridge collapses, children trapped as torrential rains batter Jharkhand; four dead, red alert issued

RANCHI: Normal life has been severely disrupted following relentless rainfall across Jharkhand for the past two days, as the southwest monsoon unleashes its full force in the state.
The extreme weather has led to a series of devastating incidents, claiming at least four lives, including three children, while injuring over a dozen others and stranding many more in flood-hit areas.
Notably, it has been raining continuously since Tuesday night in various parts of the state, including the capital. On Thursday, 153 mm of rain was recorded in Ranchi.
Not only in Ranchi, but the incessant rain has created havoc all across Jharkhand, with roads washed away and bridges submerged in several districts. Due to continuous rain, a mud house collapsed at Chakradharpur in West Singhbhum, under which a woman got buried while three children were injured in the incident. The woman was immediately rushed to the hospital, but she died on the way.
According to the Meteorological Department, a red alert has been issued for heavy rain in some parts of the state during the next 24 hours. According to the Met Department, low pressure formed over the northern part of the Bay of Bengal is becoming more widespread and passing through Jharkhand, due to which it is raining continuously across the entire state.
With rivers in spate, leading to a flood-like situation in several districts, the state government has activated emergency response teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), to carry out rescue operations.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Ranchi, Khunti, Gumla, Lohardaga, and Simdega, predicting extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours. An orange alert has been issued for adjoining districts.
In light of the situation, Ranchi district authorities have ordered the closure of all schools, both government and private, under the Disaster Management Act, for the second consecutive day on Friday. Residents have been urged to stay indoors and avoid low-lying or flooded areas.
Jamshedpur recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 247 mm, followed by Seraikela (237 mm) and Ranchi (150+ mm) within the last 24 hours. The downpour has brought a sharp drop in temperatures, with daytime highs struggling to exceed 25°C, a rare phenomenon for mid-June.
The IMD forecasts continued heavy to very heavy rain across south-western, central, and north-eastern Jharkhand till 21 June, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 km/h).
Some of the key incidents reported in Jharkhand:
• A mud house collapsed at Chakradharpur in West Singhbhum, claiming the life of a woman and leaving three children injured.
• In Ranchi’s Tamar, a six-year-old girl died after her home collapsed due to continuous rain.
• Two young boys were buried in an under-construction well in Khunti’s Murhu area.
• Ten passengers were injured, including three critically, when a bus crashed in Goharar, Hazaribagh, amid poor visibility and slippery roads.
• In Chatra’s Tandwa region, a motorcyclist was dramatically rescued from a strong current, highlighting the treacherous conditions prevailing across the state.
Infrastructural damages:
• A key bridge over the Banai River collapsed on the Khunti–Torpa–Simdega road, leaving a truck stranded mid-span.
• In Khunti, six labourers remain trapped on an under-construction bridge over the Karkari River, with rescue efforts underway.
• A large section of the NH-43 was washed away near Chachgura, severing connections to Bhandra and remote areas like Dola Sugda