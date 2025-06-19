Cops, smugglers clash, 1 dead in Raj encounter

JAIPUR: A fiery encounter broke out between the police and cow smugglers in Rajasthan’s Deeg district on Wednesday afternoon. In the exchange of fire, one alleged smuggler was killed, while one of his accomplices sustained injuries and has been admitted to a Bharatpur hospital.

Three policemen were also injured during the exchange, as gunshots hit their bulletproof jackets. The incident occurred around 2:30 PM in the Pahadi police station area. According to station in-charge Yogendra Singh, Hasam alias Kadha was escorting a Tata 407 vehicle loaded with cows while riding a motorcycle along with his son Aashiq and two others.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted them near Ghatmika village. Upon seeing the police, the smugglers opened fire. The police retaliated, leading to a gunfight that lasted over half-hour-long. The other smugglers fled the scene with the vehicle during the exchange.

Hasam, a resident of Kanwadi village, and his son Aashiq kept firing at the police along with their accomplices. Aashiq died on the spot due to bullet injuries, while Hasam was injured and later referred to RBM Hospital in Bharatpur.