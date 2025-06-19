Crash probe intensifies, 206 DNA samples matched, rescue teams scour wreck

AHMEDABAD: Authorities investigating the Air India AI-171 crash have recovered over 100 mobile phones and 20 laptops from the crash site. The devices have been sent for forensic analysis to look for recorded evidence of what happened in those fateful seconds on June 12.

More than 150 passports and several medical files have also been found. Statements of nearly 150 relatives of the deceased have been recorded to establish identities and travel histories.

Simultaneously, 200 individuals have been questioned, including passengers’ contacts and ground staff, as investigators seek any clues that can aid the investigation.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau leads the probe, coordinating with Boeing experts, central intelligence units, and local aviation authorities to establish the exact cause behind the crash.

Investigation agencies have secured CCTV footage covering multiple angles of the airport premises. They are ruling nothing out at this point – human error, technical failure, or sabotage.

The Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and the second black box have already been recovered and are under scrutiny to piece together the final moments of the doomed aircraft.

Officials also confirmed the recovery of personal valuables, including gold and silver jewellery, raising hopes for families seeking closure. They are being catalogued.